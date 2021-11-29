Announcing our 15-hour charity drive with Detroit Lions talk, NFL Draft analysis and prizes!

The month of November is coming to an end, which means our month-long charity drive for #Movember has nearly concluded. For the first half of the month, we raised over $7,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and in the second half, we’re around $4,400 for the charity RAINN—pushing our month-long total well over $11,000.

But we’re not done yet.

On the final day of November — TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 — we’re doing our biggest event yet. From 9 a.m. ET to midnight, we’re streaming live on Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit.

That’s right, a 15-hour marathon devoted to Detroit Lions talk, NFL Draft previewing, and a whole bunch of other interactive activities to keep you entertained and informed. We have guests booked from all over the football world—from fellow Lions beat writers to NFL Draft experts to college football writers and maybe even a Lions player or two.

Here are just some of the things we have planned:

Playing Fortnite with former Michigan/Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow

Talking Aidan Hutchinson, Matt Corral, Kayvon Thibodeaux with team-specific beat writers

Ranking NFL quarterbacks by tiers

Madden simulation with all the former Lions players back

Lions talk with several beat writers

Mock drafting with Erik Schlitt

All in an effort to raise money for RAINN—America’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

And don’t forget, donations can win you some big prizes, too. Every $20 you donate to RAINN represents a raffle ticket. On December 2, we will raffle off the following prizes:

A signed football by Penei Sewell

A signed football by Jamaal Williams

2 lower-bowl tickets to Lions vs. Vikings (this week!)

A T.J. Hockenson jersey

A Lions scarf

3 different Lions apparel packages from our friends at Questionable Teez

5 Pride of Detroit shirts

Additionally, if we hit certain milestones, we’ll do some crazy stuff. Like...

At $15,000 total for the month, Jeremy will keep his nasty mustache through December

At $20,000, Jeremy will do either a Ted Lasso or Chris Streveler cosplay on stream (viewers’ choice)

At $25,000, Jeremy will dye half of his mustache blue, half of it silver

At $50,000 Jeremy will shave his head

There’s more information about our charity drive here.

The too long; didn’t read of it:

What: A 15-hour charity marathon full of Lions talk

When: Tuesday, November 30 — 9 a.m. ET to midnight

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

Why: To help raise money for RAINN

Donate link: https://tiltify.com/@prideofdetroit/2021-movember-part-2