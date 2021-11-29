Notes: Dan Campbell: ‘When you don’t win a game, I should be criticized’

Only a few days have passed since the ugly Thanksgiving Day loss on a national stage and the heat doesn’t seem to have let off on first-year Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions are sitting at 0-10-1 after another brutal loss to the also not-great Chicago Bears last Thursday — a game plagued by penalties and lost on the final play on the national stage.

Asked Monday afternoon if he notices the harsh criticism circulating, Campbell says he prefers to stay focused on his world — evaluating his work alongside his players and coaches — rather than paying attention to the media, good or bad.

“I think it’ll sway you one way or another if you’re not careful and neither one of them is good,” he said.

But of course he can tell there’s “chatter”, as he puts it, because he’s been getting “hey man, hang in there” texts and calls. There’s a reason he’s getting those messages from friends.

“As far as being warranted, when you don’t win a game — I mean I should be criticized. I don’t blame anybody for that. That’s the reality of it right now,” Campbell said.

Some might compare this to the previous regime, where it often seemed as if former head coach Matt Patricia was unwilling to take responsibility for losses under his leadership. Others might not care — enough talk, just win.

“I would love to be able to say there’s something I can tell everybody that’s going to make everybody feel better but as you guys know, it’s about winning — and we haven’t done that yet,” Campbell said.

There are six games left in the season. A lot can happen in six games. Detroitlions.com’s Mike O’Hara takes stock of just where the Lions stand.

