Monday Night Football open thread: Seahawks at Football Team

Alright, folks, let’s close out Week 12, shall we?

The Seattle Seahawks face off against the Washington Football Team in what could be a do-or-die game for both teams. With Seattle holding a record of 3-7, their playoff hopes hang on a thread. The 5-6 Minnesota Vikings are in the final playoff spot right now, so a late rally could still propel the Seahawks into the postseason. Their run game has not been the same since losing starting back Chris Carson to injury, and their offense as a whole has derailed down the stretch.

Washington is in a similar situation to Seattle with a 4-6 record, but they have rattled off back-to-back victories gaining some much-needed traction in the NFC. With Football Team yet to play either the Cowboys or Eagles, Washington has an opportunity to catch up in their division. A win tonight would be a good first step. However, losing edge rusher Chase Young for the season is a tough blow to the defense.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField—Landover, MD

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv