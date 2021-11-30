WATCH LIVE: Detroit Lions 15-hour charity marathon with guests, prizes!

Today is the final day of our Movember charity drive, where we’re raising money for RAINN, the biggest anti-sexual violence organization in America. RAINN provides a 24/7 anonymous sexual assault hotline, establishes programs to prevent sexual assault and provides resources for sexual assault survivors.

So to close out our month of giving, we’re doing it big with a 15-hour marathon of Detroit Lions and NFL Draft talk. We have booked 10 guests throughout the day that will provide you with valuable Lions knowledge, and we’ll also have plenty of fun along the way with games, prizes and humiliation for myself.

Here’s a look at current schedule for Tuesday, which includes a ton of draft talk and a bunch of awesome guests like The Athletic’s NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler, and Detroit Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller.

If you want to donate, here’s the direct link to our campaign. All money goes directly to RAINN.

If you want to participate in the fun, head on over to our Twitch channel—twitch.tv/prideofdetroit—or you can just watch things unfold below. The show goes live at 9 a.m. ET.