The Detroit Lions released Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, ending his almost four-year tenure with the team. Hand has struggled to stay healthy since breaking out his rookie year, and the new regime decided to stop holding out hope for Hand to get right.

Question of the day: Was cutting Da’Shawn Hand the right move?

My answer: Unfortunately, yes.

There were many factors at play here, most notably the timing. Hand just landed on IR for the second time, meaning his season was over. This season was the last on his rookie contract, meaning the Lions were either going to pay him or let him walk. After missing the majority of the last three seasons, it was unlikely Hand got paid, so the Lions made quick work of moving on.

Hand just could not stay healthy, starting just three games in the last three years after starting eight in his rookie season. It’s best that Hand gets a fresh start and this regime doesn’t invest themselves who has a proven unable to stay on the field.

Do you think cutting Da’Shawn Hand was the right move? Vote in the poll below and sound off in the chat.