2022 NFL Mock Draft: Dane Brugler explains his Detroit Lions picks

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is considered one of the most thorough and locked-in NFL Draft experts there is in the media. His draft guide—typically published in April—is considered a bible by some draftniks, and—at the very least—it is an extremely helpful resource even after the draft.

On Tuesday, Brugler dropped his first 2022 NFL mock draft of the season, giving some insight both into his opinions on the upcoming draft class and what he’s hearing from insiders in the NFL.

For the Detroit Lions, Brugler selected Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick in the draft. With the Los Angeles Rams’ pick—slotted to be 23rd overall—Brugler went with Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, giving the Lions a much-needed weapon in the passing game.

Brugler was nice enough to join us during our 15-hour charity marathon on Tuesday morning to explain why he made the choices he did. He explained why he went with Hutchinson over Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, gave insight into which quarterbacks he thinks will go first in this year’s class (spoiler: it’s not Matt Corral), and he detailed some other receiving options the Lions would be wise to consider at the bottom of the first round or the start of the second.

You can watch our short interview with Brugler below.

I also want to take this short amount of time to thank everyone who participated in our Movember charity month. Whether you donated, watched our live streams, shared our link with others, or just consumed our content, it all succeeding in raising a ridiculous amount of money. Overall, we raised over $20,000 between the Prostate Cancer Foundation and RAINN. You all are simply amazing.