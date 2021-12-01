Former Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Stan Kwan passes away at age 54

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that former Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Stan Kwan has died at the way-too-young age of 54.

Kwan served on the Lions’ coaching staff in two different stints. From 1997 to 2000, Kwan was the assistant special teams coach. Then after a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals, he re-joined the Lions in 2004, first serving as the assistant special teams coach before being promoted to special teams coach in 2007.

Former Lions Director of Media Relations Matt Barnhart offered kind words of Kwan via Twitter.

“This is devastating and sad,” Barnhart tweeted. “Stan was a great guy. Shared many good times and memories with him during his two stints in Detroit. Hard working. He was an asset to every coaching staff and team he worked for during his career. #RIP”

Detroit Free Press Lions reporter Dave Birkett offered a similar statement.

“I echo this. Stan was a really good guy. My heart goes out to his family,” Birkett tweeted.

The Detroit Lions also offered this official statement on the passing of Kwan.