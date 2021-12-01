Report: Lions RB D’Andre Swift could miss ‘multiple weeks’ with shoulder injury

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is having a career season, but all along he has been nursing injuries. Typically, the Lions have limited his workload during weekday practices so he could be as healthy as possible come game day. Unfortunately, his most recent shoulder injury, suffered on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears, appears to be more significant than the previous.

“It’s hard to say that you’d see him playing, but there again we’ll know a lot more on how he feels tomorrow and then certainly Wednesday,” Campbell said on Monday. “But I know he’s hurting a little bit.”

As expected, Swift’s injury caused him to miss practice on Wednesday, and a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler states that not only will he likely miss this week, but it may cost him multiple games.

“Lions RB D’Andre Swift could miss multiple weeks on his sprained shoulder, per source,” Fowler Tweeted. “He wants to return in short order but he hurt his AC joint and the Lions will be cautious with their top back.”

When teams shifted their focus to tight end T.J. Hockenson, it opened up an opportunity for Swift to take on a larger role in the offense. He found a rhythm and was even productive when the focus shifted back on him. His loss will be a big blow to an already struggling offense and they’ll need help from their reserve backs, most notable Jamaal Williams who recently returned from injury himself.

“Somebody’s gotta pick up the slack,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “The good news is, we got Jamaal (Williams) back. This will be his third week to get back in the flow a little bit, so certainly we will lean on Jamaal quite a bit. But we’re going to use Godwin (Igwebuike), we’re going to use (Jermar) Jefferson, I mean that’s part of the plan. They’re all going to be able to play. It’s a little bit by committee, but I think we’re going to see a lot of Jamaal Williams.”