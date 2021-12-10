Each week, as part of our game preview articles, I’ll be using the Question of the Day post to examine the roster of the Detroit Lions’ upcoming opponent. I’ll sort through their top players, narrowing the list based on a few key aspects (like being currently active), then present the following question to the fans base:

Which player on the Broncos would you want on the Lions roster?

The Denver Broncos have some impressive young talent, especially among their pass-catchers, but they also have a couple of highly talented defenders that are in the conversation as well.

Let’s take a closer look at their best options.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB: For those of you looking for a quarterback to push Jared Goff for a starting role next season, Bridgewater will be near the top of the potentially available free agent options. He’s been inconsistent of late, but that comes with the territory when walking the line between talented starter and one who won’t cost a ton of money in free agency. His relationship with Lions’ coach Dan Campbell could help his cause for a potential path to Detroit as well.

Jerry Jeudy, WR: The 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Jeudy has a beautiful combination of polished route running and near-elite speed. Like most receivers who come out of Alabama, he has the skill set to gain separation in a variety of ways. The fact that he is in year two of a four-year deal, with a team option fifth year, makes him all the more appealing.

Courtland Sutton, WR: He has the skill set to be WR1 on several NFL teams and is the proverbial straw that stirs the drink that is the Denver offense. Sutton just received a four-year $60.8 million contract extension and is scheduled to see his cap hit jump to $13.2 million in 2022, which hurts his stock a bit for this exercise.

Bradley Chubb, EDGE: Coming off an extended absence after ankle surgery, Chubb is not having the season the Broncos envisioned when they picked up his fifth-year option, keeping him in Denver through 2022. The former No. 5 overall pick has always been a solid pass-rushing option but his overall production appears to be heavily impacted by his health. In a season where he is banged up—like this one—his production numbers are way down. For example, in the three games he has been active this season, he has only three pressures (all hurries) and no sacks.

Justin Simmons, S: After being franchise-tagged for the second time in the past two offseasons, Simmons signed a 4-year $61 million extension and was, for the moment, the league's highest-paid safety (he has since been passed by the Vikings’ Harrison Smith and Seahawks’ Jamal Adams). Simmons is one of the most complete safeties in the game. He’s well above-average in stopping the run and in coverage, amassing 20 interceptions over his six-year career—including four this season.

My choice: Justin Simmons

This decision was incredibly difficult as Jeudy was one of my favorite receivers in the 2020 draft, would instantly fill the Lions' WR1 hole, and is cheap for the next three seasons.

That being said, Simmons is one of, if not the best safety in the game, is still young (Age: 28), and would be a foundational piece to build the defense around. Pairing him and Tracy Walker would give the Lions a formidable tandem that would give offenses fits. His $18 million per season price tag over the next three years is a tough pill to swallow at this stage in the rebuild, but elite players deserve elite money.

Am I right? Wrong? Which Broncos player would you steal away? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments.