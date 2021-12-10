The Detroit Lions Week 14 opponent, the Denver Broncos, have declared their injury designations and are in significantly better shape than the Lions, who have 16 players carrying an injury designation into this game. The Broncos placed two players on the reserve/COVID list (so did the Lions) but only list three players as questionable to play. Everyone else is healthy.

Let’s take a look at the Broncos’ injury designations and COVID-19 list for this week, with the starters bolded.

Reserve/COVID

RB Mike Boone

SS P.J. Locke

Both players were placed on the reserve/COVID list on Friday leaving them a very short window to be cleared for Sunday. If they are vaccinated and can receive a negative test result Saturday morning, followed by another negative result 24 hours later (Sunday morning), they technically can be cleared to play. But the chances of that happening are pretty slim.

Of note: Broncos’ coach Vic Fangio said on Friday that he “was not yet sure if there would be any close contacts stemming from Boone and Locke being placed in the protocols”, so the Broncos may not be done adding to this list.

Ruled OUT

None

Yup, they’re healthy.

Questionable

RB Melvin Gordon III (hip)

(hip) EDGE Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)

(shoulder/ankle) DL Shelby Harris (ankle)

When asked if Gordon would be able to play against the Lions, Fangio said, “I believe so.” Gordon was limited in practice all week, but with the emergence of rookie Javonte Williams, they can afford to take it slow with Gordon and limit his workload on Sunday, if necessary.

Chubb and Harris missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday but were able to get in limited work on Friday and are trending towards playing.

No injury designation

QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia)

(tibia) FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow)

(elbow) RT Bobby Massie (ankle) - Limited practice on Wednesday, Full Thursday

(ankle) - Limited practice on Wednesday, Full Thursday EDGE Malik Reed (wrist)

(wrist) DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

CB Mike Ford (knee)

S Caden Sterns (shoulder)

Each player listed in this section practiced in full every practice this week, except Massie, who saw a limited practice on Wednesday and full practices after that. They’re all ready to go and won't be limited by their ailments.

Here are the Lions’ injury designations and new additions to the reserve/COVID list.