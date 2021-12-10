The Detroit Lions will try to stack wins this Sunday after walking away from Week 13 winners over the Minnesota Vikings—who nearly experienced deja vu on Thursday.

This week’s opponent is the Denver Broncos, a team in desperate need for a win to stay alive in the AFC Wild Card race. But the Broncos’ play has been terribly inconsistent all year, and while they certainly have a lot of talented players on their roster, they aren’t elite in any aspect of the game.

The story for the Lions this week is a flu outbreak. Over the past week, more than 10 players have come down with an illness, and out of precaution, the Lions have completely altered their practice schedule. They did a walkthrough on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they sent 16 people home either out of precaution or due to an illness, and another five are just dealing with a normal injury. Oh, and two players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On this week’s First Byte podcast, we talk a little about the Broncos, explain Detroit’s current flu situation and which players are and aren’t likely to play this week.

Then we turn our focus to what we want to see out of the game. Mainly, can Jared Goff and the Lions pass offense build off of what was their best performance of the year? Have the Lions truly turned a corner with Ben Johnson as this magical guru? Will Goff continue to have confidence to push the ball down field? Has Josh Reynolds been the key all along? And most importantly, is there a chance Goff can redeem himself down the stretch to give Lions fans, coaches and players confidence that he can still be the guy here in Detroit?

We discuss all of these topics, make some predictions and more on this weeks First Byte podcast.

