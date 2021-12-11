The Detroit Lions are sick, but not at all in a good way. Between a flu and COVID-19 outbreak—plus a few significant injuries—the Lions could be missing upwards of a dozen regular contributors on offense and defense. Throw in a west-coast trip, and Detroit is just not in a great spot right now to take on a Denver Broncos team with every bit of motivation to win and keep themselves alive in the AFC Wild Card race.

But it’s all good, because the Detroit Lions already got their first win of the season in dramatic fashion last week, so everything beyond that is just gravy. In fact, there is a non-significant amount of fans that are actually a little relieved that the Lions are dealing with a depleted roster, to ensure they hold onto that first overall pick for another week. Mind you, no one wants to see Lions players sick or injured, but as long as nobody is dealing with anything serious, it’s easy to see the silver lining here.

Anyways, we’re going to try to somehow simulate this game on Saturday morning using the Madden 22 video game. We’ll try to adjust the lineups as best we can—although I’m not sure Madden can accomodate 10-20 players being benched. And then see who comes out victorious in our simulation.

I’ll be providing live commentary the entire time, which includes answering any questions you may have about the upcoming game or the Detroit Lions in general. It’s a good time, so you should come and watch.

Here’s how to participate:

What: Lions vs. Broncos Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, December 11 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)