Lions-Broncos Week 14 Gambling Guide

If you watched the Detroit Lions pull off a last-second victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, you’re really in store for something this Sunday: the Lions team you’ll see tomorrow will hardly resemble the team from a week ago!

In case you haven’t heard, the Lions are dealing with a flu outbreak that hit Allen Park this week in the worst way, upending the team’s schedule and their ability to prep. It’s put this team in quite a tough spot for their matchup with a healthy Denver Broncos team that’s still very much in contention for a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

Twelve players are questionable, both starting running backs, D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, are out, and Detroit’s defense is—if you can even believe this—the most short-handed it's been so far this season. Add all that to them being a 1-10-1 football team on the road, and that’s how you get a point spread that’s ballooned over 10 points from its starting line of eight.

With so much in question about this Lions team this week, it makes them a difficult game to get a beat on for a wager, but all hope ain’t lost. One afternoon with the same-game parlay machine over at DraftKings Sportsbook and you’re bound to find something that whets your appetite.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week Jared Goff is coming off his best game of the season, and without his top running backs, it’s going to be up to him to keep the Lions in this football game. The Lions aren’t going to be shy from running the football, they haven’t been all season long, but the Broncos have a formidable run defense. When you consider the large spread and distinct advantage Denver has on offense against an injury-riddled Detroit defense, it sure seems like the Lions could find themselves playing from behind in this game.

So we’re taking NFC Offensive Player of the Week Jared Goff to have OVER 169.5 passing yards to kick things off. The previously mentioned advantage the Broncos have with their offensive skill players against this banged-up Lions defense is real. With AJ Parker hitting injured reserve, the Lions have turned to Will Harris to handle the slot (that is, if all the COVID stuff at safety doesn’t force him back there). The problem this week? That’s where Jerry Jeudy lines up, so we’re also grabbing OVER 34.5 receiving yards for Jeudy. Lastly, to put the finishing touches on this piece de resistance, the Denver Broncos on the moneyline, likely the safest bet of all three in this parlay. On DraftKings Sportsbook, this spits out +110 odds, so you’re getting more money back than you wager should you win—and hey, not to toot my own horn, but I did y’all a solid last week as well.

As always, bet responsibly—because if you don’t, it’s really not all that fun to be broke.