The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday that two more players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert were placed on the list, joining safeties Tracy Walker and Bobby Price, center Evan Brown and running back Jamaal Williams as the six players who have been placed on the list this week. Melifonwu and Gilbert have officially been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

This leaves the Lions hurting in the secondary. Already short players like Jeff Okudah and AJ Parker, who are on injured reserve, the Lions only have the following players available in their secondary: starters Amani Oruwariye and Jerry Jacobs are the only cornerbacks available. While safeties Jalen Elliott, Will Harris, Dean Marlowe and C.J. Moore are all currently active.

At this point, you’d have to believe the Lions plan on elevating a significant amount of players from the practice squad—which the Lions are allowed to do freely to replace players on the COVID-19 list. Players who could help in the secondary include cornerbacks Corey Ballentine, Nickell Robey-Coleman, and Parnell Motley.

The Lions are expected to announce such roster moves around 4 p.m. ET later on Sunday. Expect a move or two in the secondary, along with a bevy of moves to help them navigate a flu outbreak the team is also currently dealing with, which has left 12 players listed as questionable for the Broncos game.