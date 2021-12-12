Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 14 at Denver Broncos

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 14, traveling to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

The Lions roster was rocked by an outbreak of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 illnesses this week. There were a plethora of moves—too many to note here—and by Sunday, the Lions had 47 players on the active roster and 7 player elevations (6 COVID and 1 standard), meaning they’ll have 54 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Let’s take a closer look at the carnage.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16) — illness, not listed with an injury designation, he will start

— illness, not listed with an injury designation, he will start Tim Boyle (12)

David Blough (10)

Running back (3 + 2)

Wide receiver (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Kalif Raymond (11)

KhaDarel Hodge (18)

Trinity Benson (17)

Tom Kennedy (85)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (4)

TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88) — hand, Doubtful

— hand, Doubtful TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)

Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)

TE — Shane Zylstra (84) — COVID elevation

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 2)

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — illness, Questionable

— illness, Questionable C — Ryan McCollum (74)

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — illness, Questionable

— illness, Questionable RT — Penei Sewell* (58) — illness/shoulder, Questionable

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (6 + 1)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)

Off-the-ball linebacker (5 + 1)

MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)

BUCK - Derrick Barnes* (55)

Josh Woods (51)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Curtis Bolton (49) — COVID elevation

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — shoulder, ruled OUT

Cornerback (3 + 3)

Nickelback (2 + 1)

Safety (4 + 1)

FS - Will Harris (25)

SS - Dean Marlowe (31)

FS - C.J. Moore (38)

SS - Jalen Elliott (42)

FS - Tracy Walker (21) — placed on the reserve/COVID list on Friday

Kicking team (3)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Riley Patterson* (6) — illness, Questionable

Kick/Punt returners

Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve

Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Corey Ballentine (36)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: