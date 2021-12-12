Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 14 at Denver Broncos

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 14, traveling to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
The Lions roster was rocked by an outbreak of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 illnesses this week. There were a plethora of moves—too many to note here—and by Sunday, the Lions had 47 players on the active roster and 7 player elevations (6 COVID and 1 standard), meaning they’ll have 54 players available to choose their game-day roster from.
Let’s take a closer look at the carnage.
Quarterback (3)
- Jared Goff (16) — illness, not listed with an injury designation, he will start
- Tim Boyle (12)
- David Blough (10)
Running back (3 + 2)
- Jermar Jefferson* (28) — illness, not listed with an injury designation
- Godwin Igwebuike (35)
- Craig Reynolds (46) — COVID elevation
- D’Andre Swift (32) — shoulder, ruled OUT
- Jamaal Williams (30) — placed on the reserve/COVID list on Friday
Wide receiver (6)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- KhaDarel Hodge (18)
- Trinity Benson (17)
- Tom Kennedy (85)
Tight end/H-back/Fullback (4)
- TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88) — hand, Doubtful
- TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)
- Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)
- TE — Shane Zylstra (84) — COVID elevation
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 2)
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — illness, Questionable
- C — Ryan McCollum (74)
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — illness, Questionable
- RT — Penei Sewell* (58) — illness/shoulder, Questionable
Reserve offensive line
- OL — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, Questionable
- OT — Will Holden (69)
- OG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)
- C — Evan Brown (63) - placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday
- G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return when healthy
Interior defensive line (6 + 1)
- 4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, illness, Questionable
- 3T - Nick Williams (97) — illness, Questionable
- NT - Alim McNeill* (54) — illness, Questionable
- DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75) — illness, Questionable
- NT - John Penisini (98) — illness, Questionable
- DL - Bruce Hector (76) — COVID elevation
- DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — reserve/non-football illness list, has begun practicing
EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)
- WILL - Charles Harris (53) — illness, questionable
- SAM - Austin Bryant (2) — shoulder, questionable
- Jesse Lemonier (52)
- Rashod Berry (43)
- Julian Okwara (99) — ankle, ruled OUT
- Trey Flowers (90) — placed on IR with a knee injury — eligible to return in Week 16
Off-the-ball linebacker (5 + 1)
- MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)
- BUCK - Derrick Barnes* (55)
- Josh Woods (51)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Curtis Bolton (49) — COVID elevation
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — shoulder, ruled OUT
Cornerback (3 + 3)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Jerry Jacobs* (39)
- Parnell Motley (29) — Standard elevation
- Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26) - placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday
- Mark Gilbert* (40) - placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday
- Bobby Price (27) — shoulder - placed on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday
Nickelback (2 + 1)
- Nickel Robey-Coleman (1) — COVID elevation
- Corey Ballentine (36) — COVID elevation
- NB AJ Parker* (41) — placed on IR with an ankle injury, eligible to return in Week 15
Safety (4 + 1)
- FS - Will Harris (25)
- SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
- FS - C.J. Moore (38)
- SS - Jalen Elliott (42)
- FS - Tracy Walker (21) — placed on the reserve/COVID list on Friday
Kicking team (3)
- P - Jack Fox (3)
- LS - Scott Daly (47)
- K - Riley Patterson* (6) — illness, Questionable
Kick/Punt returners
- Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
- Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
- Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve
Kick coverage specialists
- Holder - Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Corey Ballentine (36)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- 5 phase - Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
