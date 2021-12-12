The Detroit Lions are entering uncharted territory. On Saturday, the team announced they have activated seven different players from their practice squad—all of whom have a chance to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. It is by far the most practice squad players temporarily moved to the active roster before a game in Lions history.

The move was necessitated by both a flu and COVID outbreak for the Lions. They placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, plus there a bevy of players currently listed as questionable due to suffering from flu-like symptoms at some point this week. At this point, it’s hard to know who will play and who won’t, but it’s fair to say Detroit will be significantly shorthanded. And key players like D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Tracy Walker, Julian Okwara, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Ifeatu Melifonwu are already out.

But, hey, the Lions are coming off a win! Momentum and such!

Yeah, none of us are buying that. All 13 staff members from Pride of Detroit have made their picks for Lions vs. Broncos, and none of us are taking the shorthanded Lions to make it two in a row. Here are our picks:

Kyle Yost (10-1-1): 27-16 Broncos

John Whiticar (10-1-1): 24-17 Broncos

Jeremy Reisman (9-2-1): 30-13 Broncos

Hamza Baccouche (8-3-1): 17-13 Broncos

Alex Reno (8-3-1): 21-18 Broncos

Erik Schlitt (7-4-1): 20-17 Broncos

Kellie Rowe (7-4-1): 23-17 Broncos

Mike Payton (7-4-1): 21-17 Broncos

Andrew Kato (7-4-1): 31-24 Broncos

Jerry Mallory (6-5-1): 23-17 Broncos

Ryan Mathews (6-5-1): 27-17 Broncos

Chris Perfett (6-5-1): 24-17 Broncos

Morgan Cannon (4-4-1): 23-13 Broncos

You can also check out all of our Week 14 picks right here.

Now it’s time for you to make your pick for Sunday. Vote in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comment section.