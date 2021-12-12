The Detroit Lions are entering uncharted territory. On Saturday, the team announced they have activated seven different players from their practice squad—all of whom have a chance to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. It is by far the most practice squad players temporarily moved to the active roster before a game in Lions history.
The move was necessitated by both a flu and COVID outbreak for the Lions. They placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, plus there a bevy of players currently listed as questionable due to suffering from flu-like symptoms at some point this week. At this point, it’s hard to know who will play and who won’t, but it’s fair to say Detroit will be significantly shorthanded. And key players like D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Tracy Walker, Julian Okwara, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Ifeatu Melifonwu are already out.
But, hey, the Lions are coming off a win! Momentum and such!
Yeah, none of us are buying that. All 13 staff members from Pride of Detroit have made their picks for Lions vs. Broncos, and none of us are taking the shorthanded Lions to make it two in a row. Here are our picks:
Kyle Yost (10-1-1): 27-16 Broncos
John Whiticar (10-1-1): 24-17 Broncos
Jeremy Reisman (9-2-1): 30-13 Broncos
Hamza Baccouche (8-3-1): 17-13 Broncos
Alex Reno (8-3-1): 21-18 Broncos
Erik Schlitt (7-4-1): 20-17 Broncos
Kellie Rowe (7-4-1): 23-17 Broncos
Mike Payton (7-4-1): 21-17 Broncos
Andrew Kato (7-4-1): 31-24 Broncos
Jerry Mallory (6-5-1): 23-17 Broncos
Ryan Mathews (6-5-1): 27-17 Broncos
Chris Perfett (6-5-1): 24-17 Broncos
Morgan Cannon (4-4-1): 23-13 Broncos
You can also check out all of our Week 14 picks right here.
Now it’s time for you to make your pick for Sunday. Vote in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comment section.
Poll
Who wins?
-
34%
Lions
-
65%
Broncos
Loading comments...