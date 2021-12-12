Lions vs Broncos 2021: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

There is no guarantee that the Lions are going to have their best players on Sunday. Flu, injuries and COVID-19 is running roughshod on the locker room, and more bad news keeps piling up for Detroit.

On the side of gambling and gambling accessories, this has turned into a runaway point spread: news has sent the line from about -8 in most places to north of -11 in favor of the Denver Broncos. And while Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has plenty to praise Dan Campbell for, it doesn’t mean much come square-up time.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have been on the outside of a strange AFC West playoff picture, and if they were to win today, they would be back in the hunt squarely. For the Lions, a win could only mean potentially dropping in the draft order, so maybe silver linings with all this flu and whatnot?

The Lions got their prized win, and it’s still to see if they can make it two in a row, or if illness and injury will sideline them on a tough road visit to Mile High.

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos game info

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Week 14 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Denver -11.5, 42 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.