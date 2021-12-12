NFL Week 14 early games open thread

The Detroit Lions don’t play until 4:05 p.m. ET, as they’ve headed west for a contest with the Denver Broncos. The good news, no new Lions player tested positive for COVID on Sunday. The bad news, six have already been placed on reserve/COVID-19 and a dozen others have been dealing with the flu this week.

But that’s neither here nor there. It’s time for non-Lions football, as there are seven early games we can watch before the Lions take the field in Denver. We’ve got an important AFC North showdown in Cleveland, a petty Washington/Dallas game made all the more pettier by Dallas’ power move to bring their own sideline benches to Washington. And there are a couple of games that could have big implications for the Lions’ draft pick.

Here’s a look at the slate:

Ravens at Browns — CBS

Jaguars at Titans — CBS

Raiders at Chiefs — CBS

Saints at Jets — CBS

Cowboys at Washington — FOX

Falcons at Panthers — FOX

Seahawks at Texans — FOX

And as a reminder, here’s our Week 14 Rooting Guide, which provides all of the critical games for the Lions’ draft position and which teams you should be rooting for.

Happy watching! We’ll see you at 4:05 p.m. ET.