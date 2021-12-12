Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos first half open thread

It’s a strange week for both the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions. For the Broncos, they unexpectedly lost one of their youngest alumni. Demaryius Thomas passed away suddenly this week at the way-too-young age of 33. Sunday will be the franchise’s first game since the death of Thomas and will feature tributes to four-time Pro Bowler.

For the Lions, it’s been a week filled with illness. Going back to late last week, the Lions have been dealing with a flu bug that seemingly spread throughout the entire offensive and defensive line. To make matters worse, seven Lions players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving the Lions extremely shorthanded for Sunday’s game.

It will be an emotional scene for the Broncos, while the Lions are going to be scrambling to simply field a team of players. Either way, we’re here for it, and we’ll be rooting for our guys in Honolulu Blue. Stick with us during the first half of the game, which is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET.