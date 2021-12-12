Sunday Night Football open thread: Bears at Packers

The NFC North takes center stage on tonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football.

The Green Bay Packers are among the top teams in the league right now. After starting the season with a loss to the Saints, Green Bay has rattled off nine wins in their previous 11 games, and one of those losses came with Jordan Love at the helm. Aaron Rodgers’ toe is still injured—a sight none of us wish to see up close and personal ever again—but the reigning MVP doesn’t seem too hampered by it. Although the Packers fell to the Vikings in Week 11, they bounced back with a solid win over the Rams. Having been on the bye, they have their sights set on the Chicago Bears.

Chicago’s season has been a near opposite of the Packers. Neither Andy Dalton nor Justin Fields have been able to muster anything on offense. Entering the week third-last in points scored ahead of Houston and Jacksonville—yes, even worse than Detroit—the quarterbacking has been a let down despite an effective run game with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Fields will get the start tonight, active after missing the last two games with a rib injury. Dalton, meanwhile, is out with a hand injury. The Bears would love to get Allen Robinson going after an extremely disappointing season thus far.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field—Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sidelines)

Online: NBCSports.com