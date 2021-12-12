Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos live score updates, highlights

The Detroit Lions are seeking their second in a row—and second win of the season—with a west coast trip to take on the Denver Broncos. It’s been a tough week for the Lions, as they’ve been ravished by both the flu bug and the COVID-19 virus. Since Monday, the Lions have placed six players—including at least four starters—on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Thankfully, it appears none of the Lions who were dealing with the flu will miss Sunday’s game, but Detroit essentially cancelled practice on Wednesday and sent the entire offensive and defensive lines home on Thursday.

It’s undoubtedly been a tough week of preparation for the Lions, who saw four of the six players placed on reserve/COVID head to the list on Friday and Saturday.

But it’s been a tough week for the Denver Broncos, too—albeit in a very different way. This week, they lost a critical part of the Broncos family for the past 10 years, as former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at just 33 years old. Thomas will be honored by the Broncos with a decal on their helmet and a patch on their home turf.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, and we’ll be providing live updates as they come in right here, including scores, highlights and injury news. So come back here around 4:05 as the see if the Lions can pull off their second win of the season.