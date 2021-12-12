If you thought the Detroit Lions’ injury/illness situation on defense couldn’t get worse, congratulations on cursing the team.

On the very first drive of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, undrafted rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs suffered a leg injury when a helmet hit him right in the knee. Trainers were immediately called on the field, and Jacobs could barely walk off. After walking extremely gingerly, Jacobs was eventually carted into the locker room, per reports from Denver.

The Lions immediately ruled him out with a knee injury.

Jacobs had been one of the Lions’ few pleasant surprises this year. Thrust into the lineup after 2020 first-round pick Jeff Okudah suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Jacobs has held his own in coverage all year and been extremely strong as a run defender and tackler.

The Lions' secondary has now lost starting cornerbacks Okudah, AJ Parker, Jacobs, Ifeatu Melifonwu (IR, then COVID/reserve), Bobby Price (COVID), and Mark Gilbert (COVID). That’s in addition to losing safety Tracy Walker to COVID, as well.

Practice squadder Nickell Robey-Coleman replaced Jacobs on the field.

UPDATE: It’s not a good diagnosis from David J. Chao, a former NFL doctor. Note: video is semi-graphic: