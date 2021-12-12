As soon as the FOX broadcast showed the replay, you knew the news wasn’t likely to be good for Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs. On the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Jacobs took a shot from teammate Will Harris to his left knee and it bent awkwardly inward.

Jacobs could barely walk off the field, was putting almost no pressure on that left leg, and eventually had to be carted off. Former NFL doctor David J. Chao speculated that it was a “multiligament injury” that likely affected both Jacobs’ ACL and MCL.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell wouldn’t give a direct diagnosis, but said the dreaded words, “It didn’t look too good.” Campbell has used that phrase a few times this year, most notably after Romeo Okwara’s Achilles tear and Quintez Cephus’ broken collarbone. So, yeah, doesn’t look good for Jacobs and the four remaining games on the schedule.

And to add heartbreak on top of heartbreak, the 24-year-old rookie was clearly feeling emotional after Sunday’s game. Jacobs tweeted on Sunday night, “Momma if you seeing this (right now) just know your baby boy need you more than ever (right now).”

Okwara, who has dealt with his own serious injury this season, tried to offer some encouragement to the young player.

Keep your head up bro… I know you’ll come back stronger!! https://t.co/oU5O3ZaxmS — Romeo Okwara (@RomeoND45) December 13, 2021

Hopefully, the Lions get some good news on Monday when they do further tests on Jacobs’ knee, but at this point, it seems like we should start preparing for the worst.