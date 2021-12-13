Lions-Broncos recap podcast: Can we take anything from Detroit’s blowout loss?

Sometimes you see a disaster coming from miles away, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.

That’s what this past week felt like for the Detroit Lions. The team was dealing with COVID, illness, and injuries all over the roster, impacting some of the most important players. No Tracy Walker, no D’Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams, no T.J. Hockenson, Evan Brown, Julian Okwara, Jalen Reeves-Maybin or Ifeatu Melifonwu. In total, the Lions had six players from the 53-man roster put on COVID-19, another four out due to injury, and a couple players like Jermar Jefferson and Austin Bryant, who barely played as they fought through injury and illness.

Oh, and the Lions lost starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs and linebacker Alex Anzalone in the first quarter.

All is to say, the Lions were extremely shorthanded against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, so their blowout loss wasn’t all too surprising. But is there anything meaningful we can take from the Lions’ performance? The offense wasn’t nearly as impacted as the defense, so what do we make of Jared Goff’s performance? The running game continued to show signs of success despite missing arguably the top three backs on the team. Is that something that we can consider “fixed” on this team? And is there anybody—literally a single player—that we can point to defensively as a positive that came out of that game?

We discuss that a whole a lot more, including draft position, coaching decisions and where the team goes from here on this week’s episode of the PODcast.

