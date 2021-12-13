Monday Night Football watch along: Rams at Cardinals

There is no ManningCast to save you this week, so we’re graciously stepping in for the Hall of Fame duo.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for a monster NFC West showdown. For the Rams, it’s one last ditch effort to make a run for the division. For the Cardinals, it’s an opportunity to essentially lock up the NFC West title while maintaining a tight lead over the Packers and Buccaneers for the NFC’s top overall seed.

If the Cardinals win, they push their division lead to three games with only four weeks left. In other words, they make their magic number just one. They also clinch a playoff spot with a win.

However, if Stafford can lead the Rams to a primetime win, suddenly Arizona’s division lead is just one, making it a very competitive race down the final stretch.

Obviously, with the Detroit Lions holding the Rams’ first overall pick, this is an critical game for Lions fans. So on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, some of the Pride of Detroit staff will be providing live commentary for the game on our Twitch channel. It may not be the ManningCast, but it will be the POD... cast.

So come hang out with us as we watch the fate of the NFC West potentially be decided. Here’s how to watch:

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv

Watch along link with POD: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)