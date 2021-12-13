Notes: Lions’ Penei Sewell highest graded NFL tackle of Week 14

Although there aren’t a ton of great things to say after a blowout loss, at least one Detroit Lions player is receiving some praise this week.

Rookie Penei Sewell received the highest Pro Football Focus grade among NFL tackles this week at a 91.0. That’s the highest grade of his rookie campaign by almost 10 points.

On top of that, he also made PFF’s Team of the Week, and rookie of the week.

“Sewell was clean in the run game and finished with a Week 14-leading 93.5 run-block grade,” PFF’s Anthony Treash writes.

“Through the first five weeks, Sewell ranked 50th of 65 qualifying tackles — so this is quite the turnaround from the rookie that entered the year with sky-high expectations.”

On Monday, Dan Campbell reflected that in the final stretch of the 2021 season, the organization is still pleased they used their first-round pick on Sewell.

“I would say the decision to select him where we did has been a good one—a real good one—because he’s gone in there and had to move from right back to left, back to right. He’s had some ups and downs, and he’s on the upward curve. He’s grown,” Campbell said. “Anytime you don’t have success, you want to learn from it. He’s really done that and just improved.”

