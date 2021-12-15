The Detroit Lions lost in ugly fashion following a string of injuries and illnesses that came about leading up to Week 14. It was a (surprisingly) interesting game for the entire first half, until the Broncos blew the top off of the Lions defense and didn’t look back.

Question of the day: What was the biggest positive from the Lions’ loss in Denver?

My answer: Craig Reynolds.

Analytics was a huge winner on Sunday, as Craig Reynolds solidified the much-debated case of why you should invest in offensive linemen, not running backs. Reynolds burst onto the scene for a whopping 7.5 yards per carry and a total of 99 scrimmage yards on the day. That was all against the ninth-best run defense coming into Week 14. The Lions now have a very strong young corps of running backs vying for next year’s RB3 between Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike, and Jermar Jefferson.

All of those rushing yards wouldn’t have been possible without stellar run-blocking, too, and Penei Sewell provided just that. The rookie graded out as the best offensive tackle in Week 14, adding to his track record of success since moving back to right tackle.

What was your biggest positive takeaway from Sunday’s loss? Let’s hear it.