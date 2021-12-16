The Detroit Lions reverted to themselves last week and helped everyone remember who they are. Honestly, this is totally fine from a fantasy perspective, as few things are more valuable than predictability. Heading into a contest against old pseudo-rival Arizona Cardinals, fantasy players can know what to expect heading into the first round of the playoffs.

For Lions fans, there is not a lot of good news ahead. Predictability in Detroit has traditionally meant leaning into opposing players and essentially ignoring those in Honolulu blue. That should be the case again this Sunday. Reminder: the below scoring includes 6-point touchdowns and 0.5 PPR.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions-Cardinals player will outperform their projections?

Craig Reynolds (4.4 pts): 20 rush yd, 1.5 rec, 11 rec yd, 0.1 TD

(4.4 pts): 20 rush yd, 1.5 rec, 11 rec yd, 0.1 TD T.J. Hockenson (7.7 pts): 4.4 rec, 43 rec yd, 0.2 TD

(7.7 pts): 4.4 rec, 43 rec yd, 0.2 TD Kyle Murray (26.8 pts): 270 pass yd, 1.9 pass TD, 0.7 Int, 36 rush yd, 0.4 rush TD

(26.8 pts): 270 pass yd, 1.9 pass TD, 0.7 Int, 36 rush yd, 0.4 rush TD James Conner (13.9 pts): 64 rush yd, 2.1 rec, 17 rec yd, 0.8 TD

My answer: The Cardinals enjoy the classic QB1/RB1 Detroit combo this week, with players near the top of their respective positions. Murray has quite lofty projections, but he has all of the skill to be able to match them. Conner is a great option as well, and he has really worked his way in the lead back role as of late.

For the Lions, it comes down to both availability and trust. Reynolds came onto the scene last weekend, but he is completely dependent on the absence of both D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Even without their returns, can he really be started? Hockenson surely should be looked at if active, but there is no guarantee of production after a week off.

Your turn.