Lions vs. Cardinals preview podcast: How can Kyler Murray be stopped?

Though the Arizona Cardinals are coming off a tough loss to their division rival Los Angeles Rams, they could still be in the midst of a special season. At 10-3, they still hold the top spot in the NFC West and are still very much in contention for the first seed in the NFC.

At the center of the success is quarterback Kyler Murray, who is enjoying an MVP-like season. No starting quarterback is averaging more yards per pass attempt, and his 71.6 completion percentage also leads the league.

The Detroit Lions are not well equipped to stop Murray with a secondary completely demolished by injury and COVID, but this team did manage to hold down Lamar Jackson for most of the game way back in Week 3. Is there a chance the Lions, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn can do it again?

For this week’s preview podcast, we brought back an old friend. Former NFL tight end Ed Smith joined us to tell us everything he knows about the Cardinals. Topics include:

Did the Rams expose the Cardinals?

How to stop Kyler Murray

An outsider perspective on Dan Campbell and the Lions

What missing DeAndre Hopkins will do to the Arizona offense

Cardinals’ suspect run defense

PREDICTIONS!

You can listen to our entire conversation below. And if you want more from Ed, you can check him out on the Bleav in the Arizona Cardinals podcast.

