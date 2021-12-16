NFL Week 15 picks on the moneyline, against the spread, over/unders

We’re somehow already to Week 15 of the NFL, and it has the potential to be a huge week in the league. It all starts with the Thursday night AFC matchup between the 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs and the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs s 3.5-point road favorites, but our staff is pretty split on who we think will come out of the City of Angles with a huge win. Two people on staff are taking the Chargers straight up, while three of five are taking them with the points.

But that’s far from the only intriguing matchup of the week. The Colts and Patriots will try to renew that rivalry with a big game in the AFC. The Eagles and Football Team face off in a game with huge NFC Wild Card implications. And, of course, we can’t forget the second-to-last-place toilet bowl between the Houston Texans and the Urban Meyer-free Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s a look at our consensus picks of the week:

Bills over Panthers

Cowboys over Giants

Dolphins over Jets

Titans over Steelers

Packers over Ravens

Rams over Seahawks

Buccaneers over Saints

And here’s a look at the rest of our picks for Week 15.

Note: Our picks for Lions vs. Cardinals will be revealed on Sunday.