Thursday Night Football open thread: Chiefs at Chargers

A heated AFC West matchup is the focus of tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football.

As a wave of COVID-19 spreads throughout the league, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will have to make do without a few key names. The Chiefs will be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones, as well as Willie Gay and Josh Gordon, who just scored his first touchdown as a Chief last week. The Chargers, meanwhile, have just one player on the COVID-19, but that player is rookie tackle Rashawn Slater. Their offensive line is already missing Bryan Bulaga and Oday Aboushi, so it could be a rough night for Justin Herbert.

The positive is that the Chargers are finding their form, having scored 37 points or more in three of their last four games. The Chargers managed to knock off the Chiefs back in Week 3, and they would love a repeat tonight to catch up in the AFC West. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are on a six-game winning streak, having overcome their early struggles to entrench themselves as a top team in the league. Will they make a push for the first seed in the AFC?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium—Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Prime: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Online Stream/Replay: NFL Gamepass, Prime Video