Notes: Jared Goff helped fund an educational lab at LA elementary school

Today for Notes, we are going to set aside discussion of Jared Goff’s quarterbacking on the field for the Detroit Lions and talk about the good works he’s been responsible for off the field. The Athletic’s Chris Burke brought a nice “thank you” video posted by Sharefest Community Development to our attention. Through his JG16 Foundation, Goff previously helped renovate a library at Warren Lane Elementary School in Inglewood, California in 2020 (you can see a video with the details posted by the Inglewood Unified School District online). This time, his foundation helped reclaim and reshape old space into a STEAM lab for innovative science, technology, and art instruction at that school:

The Lions quarterback has has worked with the Inglewood school system for quite a while during his NFL career. As mentioned by Sharefest’s project director in the video, not every school can afford to have these kinds of tools at their disposal. That’s why Goff pitching in with funding to a group like Sharefest—whose mission is to assist under-resourced neighborhoods—is huge.

For those following Goff’s off-the-field activities, these acts of generosity are no surprise. Since coming to Detroit, the Lions quarterback dove right into serving the local area. Whether partnering his JG16 brand with the Detroit Lions Foundation or providing direct food assistance to those in need, he’s been a stellar human being that directs his influence for good.

Hats off to Jared Goff for spreading love and goodwill, doing what he can to make things better even in the toughest of situations. With the holiday season upon us, this is probably not the last we’ll hear of his positive impact on folks outside of football.

I really feel like we haven’t paid enough attention to just how great Jared Goff is in the community. I know it’s hard to overlook that with his play, but dude has been awesome. — Mike Payton (@POD_Payton) December 1, 2021

Also on the “most definitely nice” list, Jason Cabinda had a fantastic surprise for a pair of dedicated educators at Davison Elementary School in Detroit. For an idea of how much this outreach means to Cabinda, we find out from Fox 2 Detroit’s Jennifer Hammond that the Lions fullback visits that fifth-grade class every Tuesday during the school year.

Trey Flowers made a heck of a difference in one man’s life last year. He finally got to meet Ron McKeithen virtually this week. You can find out more about McKeithen’s story at the Alabama Appleseed site.

“All six of us expected to die in there…You helped save a life. You gave Carla and Appleseed ammunition to just walk in there and take the noose off a guy’s neck. I appreciate you." https://t.co/8rn8FvbKET — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 17, 2021

