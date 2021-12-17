 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Jared Goff helped fund an educational lab at LA elementary school

We applaud another chapter in his ongoing generosity to the Inglewood USD.

By Andrew Kato
NFL: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Today for Notes, we are going to set aside discussion of Jared Goff’s quarterbacking on the field for the Detroit Lions and talk about the good works he’s been responsible for off the field. The Athletic’s Chris Burke brought a nice “thank you” video posted by Sharefest Community Development to our attention. Through his JG16 Foundation, Goff previously helped renovate a library at Warren Lane Elementary School in Inglewood, California in 2020 (you can see a video with the details posted by the Inglewood Unified School District online). This time, his foundation helped reclaim and reshape old space into a STEAM lab for innovative science, technology, and art instruction at that school:

The Lions quarterback has has worked with the Inglewood school system for quite a while during his NFL career. As mentioned by Sharefest’s project director in the video, not every school can afford to have these kinds of tools at their disposal. That’s why Goff pitching in with funding to a group like Sharefest—whose mission is to assist under-resourced neighborhoods—is huge.

For those following Goff’s off-the-field activities, these acts of generosity are no surprise. Since coming to Detroit, the Lions quarterback dove right into serving the local area. Whether partnering his JG16 brand with the Detroit Lions Foundation or providing direct food assistance to those in need, he’s been a stellar human being that directs his influence for good.

Hats off to Jared Goff for spreading love and goodwill, doing what he can to make things better even in the toughest of situations. With the holiday season upon us, this is probably not the last we’ll hear of his positive impact on folks outside of football.

Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes:

  • Trey Flowers made a heck of a difference in one man’s life last year. He finally got to meet Ron McKeithen virtually this week. You can find out more about McKeithen’s story at the Alabama Appleseed site.

  • MLive’s Ben Raven continued his positional series on college prospects of interest for Lions fans. This time: running backs, including a Michigan State prospect at least some of our readers would love to see playing for the Lions.

  • The Athletic’s Chris Burke had a good reminder on changes to the fifth-year options and what that might mean when it comes to a certain tight end:

  • The Detroit Lions Foundation has another charity auction up, and there are a number of amazing items like autographed shoes and autographed footballs (including one signed by Barry Sanders). You can see all the items and get in on the giving at the official auction site.

