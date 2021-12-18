 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals

A quick reference guide for player viewing during the game.

By Erik Schlitt
Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s Week 15, and the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) are hosting the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) as we head into the final month of the 2021 season. The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention last week, while the Cardinals can secure their spot with a win at Ford Field in Detroit.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

It was another eventful week for the Lions roster. Players were added and removed from both the injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list. By Sunday, the Lions had 50 players on the active roster and three player elevations, meaning they’ll have 53 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (3)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Tim Boyle (12)
  • David Blough (10)

Running back (3 + 2)

Wide receiver (6)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)
  • Josh Reynolds (8) thigh, questionable
  • Kalif Raymond (11)
  • KhaDarel Hodge (18)
  • Tom Kennedy (85)
  • Trinity Benson (17)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3 + 1)

Expected starting offensive line (10 + 1)

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (5 + 1)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Nickelback (1)

Safety (5 + 1)

Kicking team (3)

  • P - Jack Fox (3)
  • LS - Scott Daly (47)
  • K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
  • Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
  • Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

  • Holder - Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

