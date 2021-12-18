It’s Week 15, and the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) are hosting the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) as we head into the final month of the 2021 season. The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention last week, while the Cardinals can secure their spot with a win at Ford Field in Detroit.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
It was another eventful week for the Lions roster. Players were added and removed from both the injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list. By Sunday, the Lions had 50 players on the active roster and three player elevations, meaning they’ll have 53 players available to choose their game-day roster from.
Quarterback (3)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Tim Boyle (12)
- David Blough (10)
Running back (3 + 2)
- Jermar Jefferson* (28)
- Godwin Igwebuike (35)
- Craig Reynolds (46) — Elevated as a COVID-19 replacement on Saturday
- D’Andre Swift (32) — shoulder, ruled OUT
- Jamaal Williams (30) —on the reserve/COVID list
Wide receiver (6)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)
- Josh Reynolds (8) — thigh, questionable
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- KhaDarel Hodge (18)
- Tom Kennedy (85)
- Trinity Benson (17)
Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3 + 1)
- TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)
- TE-F — Shane Zylstra (84) — COVID-19 elevation on Friday
- Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)
- TE — T.J. Hockenson (88) — placed on IR after thumb surgery, his season is over
Expected starting offensive line (10 + 1)
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — back, questionable, would be replaced by Tommy Kraemer
- C — Evan Brown (63) — Removed from reserve/COVID list on Wednesday
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)
- RT — Penei Sewell* (58) — shoulder, not listed with an injury designation
Reserve offensive line
- OL — Matt Nelson (67)
- OG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)
- OT — Will Holden (69) — non-injury related absence, questionable
- C — Ryan McCollum (74)
- OT — Dan Skipper (70) — Elevated (standard) to the active roster on Saturday
- G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return when healthy
Interior defensive line (5 + 1)
- 4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, questionable
- 3T - Nick Williams (97)
- NT - Alim McNeill* (54)
- DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)
- NT - John Penisini (98)
- DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — reserve/non-football illness list, has begun practicing
EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)
- WILL - Charles Harris (53)
- SAM - Austin Bryant (2) — shoulder, not listed with an injury designation
- Jesse Lemonier (52)
- Rashod Berry (43)
- Julian Okwara (99) — ankle, ruled OUT
- Trey Flowers (90) — placed on IR with a knee injury — eligible to return in Week 16
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34) — ankle, questionable
- BUCK - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — shoulder, questionable
- Derrick Barnes* (55) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Josh Woods (51)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Curtis Bolton (49) — Elevated (standard) to the active roster on Saturday
Cornerback (4 + 2)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday
- Bobby Price (27) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday
- Saivion Smith (19) — claimed off of waiver on Tuesday
- Mark Gilbert* (40) — on the reserve/COVID list
- Jerry Jacobs* (39) — placed on IR with an ACL injury, his season is over
Nickelback (1)
- NB AJ Parker* (41) — Activated from injured reserve on Saturday
Safety (5 + 1)
- FS - Tracy Walker (21) — removed from reserve/COVID-19 — Questionable with illness
- SS - Will Harris (25)
- SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
- FS - C.J. Moore (38)
- SS - Brady Breeze (15) — claimed off waivers on Monday
- SS - Jalen Elliott (42) — placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday
Kicking team (3)
- P - Jack Fox (3)
- LS - Scott Daly (47)
- K - Riley Patterson* (6)
Kick/Punt returners
- Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
- Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
- Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve
Kick coverage specialists
- Holder - Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
