It’s Week 15, and the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) are hosting the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) as we head into the final month of the 2021 season. The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention last week, while the Cardinals can secure their spot with a win at Ford Field in Detroit.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

It was another eventful week for the Lions roster. Players were added and removed from both the injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list. By Sunday, the Lions had 50 players on the active roster and three player elevations, meaning they’ll have 53 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16)

Tim Boyle (12)

David Blough (10)

Running back (3 + 2)

Jermar Jefferson* (28)

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

Craig Reynolds (46) — Elevated as a COVID-19 replacement on Saturday

D’Andre Swift (32) — shoulder, ruled OUT

Jamaal Williams (30) —on the reserve/COVID list

Wide receiver (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)

Josh Reynolds (8) — thigh, questionable

— thigh, questionable Kalif Raymond (11)

KhaDarel Hodge (18)

Tom Kennedy (85)

Trinity Benson (17)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3 + 1)

TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)

TE-F — Shane Zylstra (84) — COVID-19 elevation on Friday

Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)

TE — T.J. Hockenson (88) — placed on IR after thumb surgery, his season is over

Expected starting offensive line (10 + 1)

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (5 + 1)

4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, questionable

— knee, questionable 3T - Nick Williams (97)

NT - Alim McNeill* (54)

DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)

NT - John Penisini (98)

DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — reserve/non-football illness list, has begun practicing

EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Nickelback (1)

NB AJ Parker* (41) — Activated from injured reserve on Saturday

Safety (5 + 1)

Kicking team (3)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve

Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: