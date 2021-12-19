It’s too early to say, but the Detroit Lions might have found something with third-year running back, Craig Reynolds. As an undrafted free agent, Reynolds is on his fourth team since coming into the league in 2019 and saw his first game with more than one carry last week against the Broncos. He did well with 83 rushing yards on 11 carries and two receptions for 16 receiving yards,. He was also PFF’s highest-graded running back of the week.

With DeAndre Swift and Jamaal Williams still out for the Lions, Reynolds should get some more action Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

That leads us to today’s Question of the Day...

How will Craig Reynolds fare in his second game as a Detroit Lion?

My answer: Though the Lions seem like they want to give Jermar Jefferson an increased role, I think Reynolds will still have every opportunity to shine against the Cardinals. The man nicknamed “Netflix” put on a show last week, and it will be tough to replicate that performance, but you have to admire the energy that he brings to the table. I could see him providing a spark for the Lions’ offense for the second week in a row.

The one thing that remains consistent in a positive way for the Lions is their rushing attack. Rookie tackle Penei Sewell is continuing to play like a force on the right side and is already one of the most impressive run blockers in the league. As a result, Detroit’s running backs are reaping the rewards and I believe today’s game will be no different.

I could absolutely see Craig Reynolds ripping off another 75+ yards on the ground against Arizona.

What do you think?