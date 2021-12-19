Last week, the Detroit Lions got blown out, and everyone here saw it coming. With a roster depleted by COVID and the flu, the Lions didn’t have much of a shot against the Denver Broncos.

This week, the Lions are a little healthier thanks to updated COVID protocols that brought back some much-needed reinforcements to the Lions’ secondary. Tracy Walker is back (but questionable). Ifeatu Melifonwu is back. Bobby Price and AJ Parker are back. As a result, the Lions are no longer going to need to start players who were literally added to the roster a few days ago.

One problem, though. The Arizona Cardinals are in town, and they may be the best team in the NFL. They’re coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and now they cannot afford a letdown game against the Lions if they want to hold onto their slim lead in the NFC West.

So knowing all of that, is anyone on the Pride of Detroit staff feeling risky and picking Detroit—a 12.5-point underdog—to pull off the upset.

Nah.

Here are our score predictions for Week 15.

Kyle Yost (11-1-1): 28-18 Cardinals

John Whiticar (11-1-1): 31-13 Cardinals

Jeremy Reisman (10-2-1): 38-14 Cardinals

Hamza Baccouche (9-3-1): 34-17 Cardinals

Alex Reno (9-3-1): 42-10 Cardinals

Erik Schlitt (8-4-1): 35-10 Cardinals

Kellie Rowe (8-4-1): 31-10 Cardinals

Mike Payton (8-4-1): 42-17 Cardinals

Andrew Kato (8-4-1): 35-10 Cardinals

Jerry Mallory (7-5-1): 31-16 Cardinals

Ryan Mathews (7-5-1): 35-13 Cardinals

Chris Perfett (7-5-1): 34π-19 Cardinals

Morgan Cannon (5-4-1): 31-13 Cardinals

