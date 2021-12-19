Cardinals vs. Lions 2021: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

The Arizona Cardinals were the first team to reach double-digit wins in the 2021 NFL season. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, were the first team to reach double-digit losses. Finally at last, we have the showdown of the century.

Injuries and absences are defining another Lions game. T.J. Hockenson is done for the year, and D’Andre Swift and Julian Okwara will miss the match against Arizona. COVID-19 in the flu season is also rearing its head, and the Lions will be very shorthanded.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are without DeAndre Hopkins, suffering a MCL strain that might keep him out up to six weeks. That deprives their quarterback, Kyler Murray of a powerful weapon, but it’s not like that will sway opinions much on their bout with the Lions; it’s more a sign of worry as the Cardinals gear up for a playoff run. For Arizona, a win over the Lions is crucial to lock up the NFC West, while the Lions in turn have little more than playing spoiler down at this point of the stretch.

But never count out a silly win in the NFL. It can happen, and the Lions like to do silly things.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions game info

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib

Week 15 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Arizona -12.5, 47 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook