The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of a Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. It was another eventful week for the Lions roster. Players were added and removed from both the injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s a look at the players that won’t be playing this week:

Lions inactives:

Walker was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday but it was noted that he was questionable to play due to a non-COVID-19 illness, and on Sunday morning, the team ruled him out. Walker’s absence likely means a starting safety duo of Will Harris—who will shift away from nickel, now that AJ Parker has been activated from IR—and Dean Marlowe.

Jackson missed practice all week with a back injury, but the team left the door open by giving him a questionable designation. Unfortunately, he was on the sidelines during warmups (chatting with Frank Ragnow), was not able to participate, and has been ruled out. Tommy Kraemer is expected to start at left guard in his place.

With Swift ruled out and Jamaal Williams placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Lions will once again turn to the running back reserves. While Craig Reynolds—who was a COVID-19 elevation for the game—stole the show last week, the team is looking to get rookie running back Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike involved as well against the Cardinals.

Okwara being ruled out limits the Lions’ EDGE depth quite a bit, but the return of Austin Bryant in the starting lineup opposite Charles Harris should help soften the impact. Jesse Lemonier will likely head back to the bench but will be EDGE3 today.

Blough, as the team's third option at quarterback, was ruled out per usual.

Holden missed practice all week with a non-football-related absence and will miss this game as well. He will be replaced by elevated offensive tackle Dan Skipper.

Benson continues to be a healthy scratch, as he has been unable to pass Tom Kennedy on the depth chart.

Cardinals inactives: