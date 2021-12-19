Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live score updates, highlights, news

With only four games left in the season, the Detroit Lions are running out of opportunities to find their second win of the season. This week may be their toughest chance to get in the win column again. The Arizona Cardinals are 10-3 and deep in the playoff hunt. With a one game lead over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals are closing in on their first division title since 2015 and just their fourth since 1975.

The Lions, meanwhile, are just here to play spoiler and find out who could be a part of this team’s future. This week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that one silver lining of being out of the playoffs is that you quickly learn which players are committed to this game, even through adversity.

“I think at this point now, you certainly find out who loves this game,” Campbell said on Monday.

Well, we’re certainly going to find out who loves this game, as the Lions find themselves as steep home underdogs against a stacked Cardinals team.

We’ll be providing live updates from Ford Field as the two teams face off around 1 p.m. ET. Keep hitting that refresh button for updates, highlights and the latest news surrounding this Week 15 matchup.

First quarter

The Cardinals won the toss and deferred, giving the Lions offense an opportunity to take the early lead. That’s exactly what the Lions ended up doing with a long, methodical drive. Converting on two of three third downs, the Lions racked up 68 yards on 15 plays, bleeding nearly nine minutes off the clock. However, the drive stalled in the red zone and Riley Patterson kicked a 37-yard chip shot through the uprights for a 3-0 Lions lead.

The Lions—as we predicted on our podcast this week—tried to pull from their bag of tricks, kicking a surprise onside kick. The Cardinals were ready for it, though, and Arizona recovered on the Lions’ 41-yard line. However, Detroit got a quick three-and-out stop, forcing the Cardinals to punt.

Detroit continued to play keep away from the Cardinals defense with more running. Craig Reynolds, who made his first career start, had 52 yards by the end of the first quarter. He gave the Lions a big 22-yard chunk play on a third-and-5 that moved the Lions into Cardinals territory before the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter

On the first play of the second quarter, the Lions pulled a play action on a second-and-4, and Jared Goff dropped a perfect pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 37-yard touchdown and a 10-0 Lions lead.

The Lions defense would keep the good times rolling with another three-and-out stop. Charles Harris was able to get to Kyler Murray on third down to force the Cardinals’ second punt of the day.

The Lions offense was stopped for their first time, and it was a self-inflicted wound. Head coach Dan Campbell opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from midfield. Detroit hurried to the line with a quick toss that looked like it was going to work, but tight end Brock Wright was called for a false start. Although, it’s worth pointing out that it did not look like anyone had jumped:

Maybe Wright wasn't set? Idk pic.twitter.com/Px55WI5OD3 — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) December 19, 2021

The Lions then punted.

It looked like the Cardinals offense may get going again after Murray completed passes of 14 and 13 yards. However, Harris picked up his second sack of the game on a critical third-and-3, pushing the Cardinals back to their side of the field and forcing yet another punt. But Detroit’s offense only went in reverse after a false start and a negative running play. The Lions punted the ball back, and a decent return set the Cardinals up at the 39-yard line.

Murray went up-tempo to get the Lions defense off-balance and it worked. He was able to drive the Cardinals into a first-and-goal situation from the 5-yard line. However, Detroit’s defense made some big plays. Amani Oruwariye knocked a third-down attempt away, and after the Cardinals tried to go for it on fourth down, rookie corner AJ Parker knocked down the pass attempt, giving the ball back to the Lions.

Detroit would take over at their own 3-yard line at the two-minute warning. A 15-yard pass to Josh Reynolds and a roughing the passer penalty got the Lions out of their own end zone. Another roughing penalty pushed Detroit into Cardinals territory, but took Jared Goff out of the game for a play. He returned, despite hobbling off, after missing just a single play.

After a clutch fourth-and-1 pickup, Gof laid another perfect ball, this time to Reynolds for a 22-yard score. 17-0 Lions.

Third quarter

The Cardinals offense started the second half with an explosive play from James Connor, who broke several tackles on the way to a 22-yard gain. A few plays later Chase Edmonds ran for 23 yards. But Detroit’s defense stiffened up in the red zone with another big stop from Charles Harris. Still, Arizona got on the board with a 29-yard field goal from Matt Prater, who was thoroughly booed in his return to Ford Field. 17-3 Lions.

The Lions offense looked to be rolling again, but just like last week, Godwin Igwebuike fumbled on the first offensive possession of the second half, giving the Cardinals the ball at their own 44-yard line.

But Amani Oruwariye gave the Lions the ball back with this ridiculous interception and return.

Detroit wasted no time, as they pulled off a perfect play action pass to fullback Jason Cabinda for the touchdown. 24-3 Lions.

The Cardinals again went into no-huddle mode and Murray connected with A.J. Green on big gains of 19 and 27 yards, including this ridiculous pickup on third-and-9.

But thanks to another Charles Harris sack on a botched snap, the Lions got another red zone stop, and the Cardinals were forced to kick another field goal. 24-6 Lions.