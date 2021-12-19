‘Welcome to Detroit’, Dan Campbell was pumped up in Lions post-victory celebration

In Week 15, the Detroit Lions pulled off an improbable win, beating the NFC’s top team, the Arizona Cardinals, 30-12, dominating in every phase of the game.

Unlike their win against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, when the Lions celebrated on the field after a walk-off touchdown win, this week, the game was clearly over with plenty of time still left on the clock.

This time, the Lions' on-field celebration was more subdued. But when they finally got to the locker room there was plenty to celebrate.

“Hey man... Welcome to Detroit!”

Coach Dan Campbell emphatically addressed the team, using the above phrase as almost a coming out party for what he envisions the team becoming. A week-in week-out team that competes to their fullest and will put a beating on you if you don’t respect them.

Here’s what Campbell had to say in the locker room:

Hey, I tell you what, we did everything we said we need to do to that team. We did everything. And I tell you what defense, you took it personal. Each three and out, man, and you guys are making them have to punt. We turn the ball over offensively, right? And then we, defensively—Amani (Oruwariye), two-four getting a turnover. I’ll tell you what, offensively, man. We came after them early. We said we were going to be aggressive. We took some shots and we made them. We made our shots early and then we just started hammering them. Hell, our first drive was eight minutes man. You guys are a tough, gritty group man. You’re a tough gritty group. You always have been. And now, you’re seeing it pay dividends. Man, look, a team gets one out, two out, we got multiple out, and multiple guys stepped up, and that’s what we’re capable of.

This prompted general manager to push running back Craig Reynolds into the middle of the room, drawing an approving finger point by Campbell and cheers from his teammates.

Quarterback Jared Goff would bring it home the rest of the way:

That’s a team win right there. Picking each other up when we need it. Why not win the next three? Let’s go!

You can watch the entire video here:

A tough, gritty group



Inside the locker room following today's W pic.twitter.com/M05b73WkML — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

Fun stuff!

Alright, I’ve got to run to the hardware store to pick up some wall repair now.