2022 NFL Draft preview with Kent Lee Platte

Now that we’re past Thanksgiving and the Detroit Lions are still winless, it’s time to start pivoting our coverage towards the future. We’ll still have plenty of coverage for each upcoming game and ample post-game news and analysis, but yes, it’s time to start talking about the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions not only have two first-round picks next year, but they have nearly an 80 percent chance of having the first overall pick.

So what better way to kick off our draft coverage than with our former draft expert and current contributor for Pro Football Network in the site’s NFL Analytics and Applications Development department, Kent Lee Platte AKA MathBomb.

Last week, we had a nice chat with Platte about all of the burning questions facing the Lions this offseason.

Who is the best quarterback in the draft class and is he worthy of the Lions’ first overall pick?

If the Lions pass on a quarterback with their first pick, is it worth it to grab one near the end of the first round? (spoiler: no)

Which wide receivers are the best fit for the Lions?

Going guard in the first round?

Of course, we discussed Aidan Hutchinson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux.

You can listen to our conversation below or catch a video replay—with Kent’s phenomenal mustache—on our Twitch page.

Note: This episode was recorded on Wednesday, November 24—prior to both the Thanksgiving Day game and Ohio State vs. Michigan.