NFL Week 13 expert picks moneyline, against the spread

We have officially entered December football, as teams that aren’t the Detroit Lions make their final push for the postseason. Across the league, there still seems to be a severe lack of elite, unbeatable teams that we usually crown around this time of year. The closest thing we’ve got is a 9-2 Arizona Cardinals team, a surging 9-3 Green Bay Packers team, the Tom-pa Bay Buccaneers, and a New England Patriots team that has won six in a row.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any true Titan vs. Titan matchup this week, but there are several games that will have huge playoff implications among the many middling teams in the league.

Take, for example, the Washington Football Team vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. On the surface, that seems like a game no one would want to watch. But Washington is somehow currently in a playoff spot at 5-6 and the Raiders are just outside the AFC Playoffs at 6-5. Similar situations for the 7-4 Chiefs and the 6-5 Broncos, and Bengals (7-4) vs. Chargers (6-5).

That being said, there may be some blowouts on the horizon. Of the 14 games this week, eight have a betting line of six or more points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That is reflected in our picks this week, as we have seven games where we all picked the same winner:

Cardinals over Bears

Colts over Texans

Eagles over Jets

Buccaneers over Falcons

Rams over Jaguars

Ravens over Steelers

49ers vs. Seahawks

Here’s a look at the rest of our Week 13 picks. Our predictions for Lions vs. Vikings will be revealed over the weekend.