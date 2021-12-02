Thursday Night Football open thread: Cowboys at Saints

Tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football features two teams trying to get out of slumps.

Losers of four straight, the New Orleans Saints will turn to a new quarterback in hopes of righting the ship. Trevor Siemian, the backup for an injured Jameis Winston, has struggled of late, so Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill will get the start. The Saints will still be without star running back Alvin Kamara, but Mark Ingram returns to the lineup.

The Cowboys started the season hot, winning six of their first seven games. Three losses in their previous four games have knocked Dallas down a peg, and they will need to turn things around quickly to stay atop the NFC East. The Washington Football Team has won three games in a row, narrowing their margin behind the Cowboys.

Will a quarterback change alter the Saints’ fortunes, or will the Cowboys regain ground in their division?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome—New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Prime: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Online Stream/Replay: NFL Gamepass, Prime Video