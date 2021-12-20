In the waning moments of the Detroit Lions’ dominant victory over the Arizona Cardinals, there was a pretty awesome moment that you likely didn’t catch.

As Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy led Arizona down the field for what would have been a meaningless score, Will Harris broke up a pass intended for Antoine Wesley. Harris then got off the ground and appeared to mime buckling a seatbelt over his shoulder.

The background to that move was a touching one.

Harris, who normally plays safety—or in recent weeks, nickel corner—was playing outside cornerback in replacement of Jerry Jacobs, who suffered a serious ACL injury last week and could be out up to nine months. Jacobs was one of the better stories of the 2021 Detroit Lions, making the team as an undrafted rookie, then working his way into the starting lineup and holding his own.

Jacobs was also starting to get known for his seatbelt celebration, which he unveiled several times during the season. He recently talked to Lions' play-by-play radio announcer Dan Miller about the celebration.

“It actually started with J.C. Horn, who plays in Panthers,” Jacobs told Miller. “In college, we started a seatbelt thing. Just let them know there are no passing allowed, (no) catches.”

So as the Lions were about to pick up a huge upset win, Harris’ mind turned to his teammate, hoping to honor his impressive rookie season.

“Everything I do is for my brothers,” Harris tweeted after the game. “But today especially for my lil bro @_luhjerry miss you out there dawg #seatbelt”.

Jacobs, who was watching the game outside of Ford Field, immediately took notice and tweeted a response.

That moment is a testament to just how close this secondary is, as they continue to fight through adversity and perform above expectation.