Lions play a complete game not seen in years

The 2021 NFL season for the Detroit Lions is nothing on a macro level to brag about. The team is 2-11-1 in all, with three games left to play. The Lions are probably locked into a top four or five draft pick. It’s the first year of a painful rebuild—but damn if there wasn’t plenty of good to look at and slaver over as Dan Campbell’s squad beat down the Arizona Cardinals.

You don’t often get dominant performances from Detroit these days, and it’s certainly not the sort of thing you expect against a team that was, just the other week, penciled in as the NFC West division favorite. Professional football is a strange weird beast where anything and everything seems to happen, and yet there’s more to this than some Any Given Sunday nonsense: it’s a testament to how hard the Lions and Campbell’s coaching staff have been fighting and clawing each week.

We break it all down in the latest edition of the PODcast, where we put the game into context—what it means and what to glean—plus plenty of individual performances to zero in on. We talk about what works and how the Lions outplayed the Cardinals and may very well have outcoached them too. We also discuss what comes next for the Lions as they face the final games of their schedule, and the first overall draft pick slides to Jacksonville.

