Jared Goff nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 15

Jared Goff has his best game as the Detroit Lions quarterback on Sunday, leading his teammates to a 30-12 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals. For his efforts, Goff has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of Week 15.

Goff’s pure stat line of 21 of 26 for 216 pass yards and three pass touchdowns isn’t quite as impressive as his competitors—Aaron Rodgers (23 of 31 for 268 pass yards, three pass touchdowns) and Patrick Mahomes (31 of 47 for 410 pass yards, three pass touchdowns)—but his passer rating (which focuses on efficiency) of 139.7, lead the NFL this week. Rodgers’ passer rating was 132.2 and Mahomes was 105.8, second and fourth best this week.

For the box score voter, Goff probably won’t get the votes, but for voters who watched the game will likely give Goff some greater consideration.

All day, Goff stood in the pocket and was willing to take some shots. And was his willingness to hang tough that earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and fans.

“He made some outstanding throws today,” coach Dan Campbell said after the game. “My gosh, the first one to (Amon-Ra) St. Brown was unbelievable. Just how he had to step up, release it quick, it’s there. That’s a heck of a play. The throw to (Josh) Reynolds right before halftime. Huge play. He got us in the right play, I thought he maneuvered well. He took some hits, he bounced back. I thought he played outstanding.”

This 22-yard TD pass from Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds had only a 21.1% probability of being completed, per @NextGenStats. The 2nd most difficult completed pass of Week 15. pic.twitter.com/MbutrCvpQc — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) December 20, 2021

