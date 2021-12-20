Monday Night doubleheader open thread: Raiders at Browns early, Vikings at Bears late

With several NFL teams struggling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak within their facilities, the NFL opted to move three games to later dates in Week 15. That means, instead of just one traditional Monday Night Football game, we get two this week—and another two on Tuesday.

Here’s the first game in the doubleheader:

Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC and will be fighting to stay within striking distance of a spot in the postseason. That will be a tall task for the Browns, who were hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak, and will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, as well as starters Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Jedrick Wills, Austin Hooper, Kareem Hunt, and Jadeveon Clowney. Backup quarterback Case Keenum is also out.

It’s Nick Mullens time in Cleveland!

Here’s how to watch this game:

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv

Next up, the traditional game...

An NFC North divisional slobberfest.

As crazy as this sounds, this is the first time these two teams have faced off in 2021. That’s right, they will play each other tonight, and again in three weeks on January 9th to close out the season.

There aren’t any major COVID-19 concerns in this one so it’ll be a straight-up battle between sub-.500 divisional foes. The Vikings, who ended their two-game losing streak last week (that included a loss to the Detroit Lions), are four-point favorites.

Here’s how to watch this game:

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv