Former Detroit Lions’ defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand works out for Colts

It’s been three weeks since the Detroit Lions released former fourth-round pick Da’Shawn Hand with an injury settlement after the defensive tackle landed on injured reserve for the second time this season. Now it finally looks like Hand could have another opportunity to play elsewhere.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indy Star, Hand worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. At this point, it’s unclear if the Colts have any interest in adding the former Lions defender, but they did recently place defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve.

Hand had a promising start to his Lions career, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie list in 2018. That year, he had 27 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and an impressive PFF grade of 85.2.

Unfortunately for Hand, the rest of his career would be defined by injuries. Over the next three seasons, Hand would play in just 16 games and make only three starts. Over his entire Lions career, he made five trips to injured reserve in only three and a half seasons. He came into this season feeling healthier than ever, but a training camp groin injury lingered into the regular season, and he didn’t make his first appearance on the field until Week 8. He would only last three more games before aggravating the injury, spelling the end of his Lions career.

It was a frustrating three years in Detroit, but here’s hoping Hand catches on somewhere and recaptures some of that rookie season magic.