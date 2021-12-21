 clock menu more-arrow no yes

4 Detroit Lions game ball candidates from their victory over Cardinals in Week 15

Which Lions player deserves the Game Ball for Sunday?

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The second win of the coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes era was a decisive one, with the Detroit Lions beating the Arizona Cardinals, 30-12. It was an exciting game with a lot of Lions players who played very well, but it’s up to you to decide which one is deserving of this week’s game ball.

Here are your previous game ball winners:

Week 1 winner: Penei Sewell
Week 2 winner: T.J. Hockenson
Week 3 winner: D’Andre Swift
Week 4 winner: Kalif Raymond
Week 5 winner: Tracy Walker
Week 6 winner: Derrick Barnes
Week 7 winner: Dave Fipp
Week 8 winner: T.J. Hockenson
Week 10 winner: D’Andre Swift
Week 11 winner: D’Andre Swift
Week 12 winner: Amani Oruwariye
Week 13 winner: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Week 14 winner: Craig Reynolds

Jared Goff

Stats: 21/26, 216 yards, 8.3 yards per completion, 3 touchdowns
PFF Grade: 62.1 offensive grade

In what was easily his best game in a Lions uniform, Goff was able to establish a rhythm with his receivers early in the game.

My favorite play of the game from Goff, and maybe the season, is the touchdown pass to St. Brown. Conceptually, this is a great play design, outlined by our very own Erik Schlitt below.

But Goff still has to step around the pressure off the edge, while keeping his eyes downfield, before resetting his feet, and delivering a perfect throw to St. Brown.

I have been critical of Goff after his bad days, so I will do the opposite as well. He played really well against the Cardinals and has looked better over the last three weeks than he did in earlier parts of the season.

Craig Reynolds

Stats: 26 carries, 112 yards, 4.3 yards per carry - 1 reception, 5 yards
PFF Grade: 81.1 offensive grade

While Reynolds has a cool story, going undrafted out of division two Kutztown University, he looked every bit of an NFL running back against the Cardinals. He was sure of himself with his cuts, setting up his blockers nicely, and when he needed to make a defender miss, he did that too.

Charles Harris

Stats: 12 total tackles, 7 solo, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL’s, 2 QB hits
PFF Grade: 76.8 defensive grade

Despite being down numerous starters on defense, the Lions’ defense was able to essentially grind one of the best offenses in football, to a complete halt. A big part of that equation was edge rusher Charles Harris wreaking all kinds of havoc in the Cardinals’ backfield.

It’s cool seeing someone like Harris revitalize their career with the Lions. He didn’t have the best start as a professional, but general manager Brad Holmes saw something in him, made it a priority to bring him in on a “prove it” kind of deal, and now it is paying dividends for both parties.

Amani Oruwariye

Stats: 5 total tackles, 4 solo, 2 PBU’s, 1 interception
PFF Grade: 65.0 defensive grade

Oruwariye continues to have a breakout year in terms of turning the ball over, now with six interceptions on the season.

Oruwariye showed great instincts on the interception, breaking on the ball as the receiver settled down at the top of his route. From there, the third year player out of Penn State had to use every bit of his 6-foot-2 frame to come down with the ball, before returning it 50 yards the other way.

Who’s your pick for this week’s game ball winner?

Poll

Who gets the Lions game ball vs. Cardinals?

view results
  • 40%
    Jared Goff
    (251 votes)
  • 17%
    Craig Reynolds
    (110 votes)
  • 33%
    Charles Harris
    (208 votes)
  • 8%
    Amani Oruwariye
    (55 votes)
624 votes total Vote Now

