Tuesday Night Football open thread: Seahawks at Rams, Football Team at Eagles

Football on a Tuesday? Thanks to COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, the NFL saw fit to postpone a trio of games this week. The Raiders-Browns game was originally slated for Saturday, but it was moved to Monday night. Tonight, you will have two games to choose from for a rare edition of Tuesday Night Football.

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams, while the Washington Football Team faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unlike Monday’s doubleheader, both games will be played at the same time from the same broadcast network (7:00 P.M. ET on FOX). As a result, be sure to check your regional broadcasting map (courtesy of 506 Sports) to see which game is in your area:

Blue: Seahawks at Rams

Seahawks at Rams Red: Football Team at Eagles

Michigan will be getting the Seahawks and Rams, while a majority of the East Coast will watch Washington and Philadelphia. The Rams game should be of significant interest to Lions fans, whether you are rooting for Matthew Stafford’s success or a better draft pick for Detroit. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals in prime time last week, bumping them up to 9-4 on the year. Thanks to the Lions and their upset of the Cardinals on Sunday, the Rams will have a shot at tying them for the division lead. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are trying to salvage whatever they can from a forgettable season.

As for the Washington and Philadelphia game, it will be a battle of two 6-7 NFC East teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt. The remaining games for both teams are entirely within their division, so some shuffling in the standings is likely to occur. The Dallas Cowboys appear firmly in the lead with a 10-4 record, so claiming one of the Wild Card spots is the likeliest path to the playoffs for these two teams.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s slate of games:

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Seahawks @ Rams

Location: SoFi Stadium—Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jen Hale

Football Team @ Eagles

Location: Lincoln Financial Field—Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin