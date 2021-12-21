Amon-Ra St. Brown has had quite the month.

A few weeks ago, the Detroit Lions receiver caught his first career NFL touchdown... and it just so happened to be for the team’s first win of the season. Days later, he was nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week (but ended up losing to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson). This week against the Arizona Cardinals, St. Brown scored his second career touchdown, set a season-high with 90 receiving yards, and set the Detroit Lions record for receptions in a rookie season with 59—surpassing running back Jahvid Best.

Due to another solid performance, St. Brown is up, again, for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, and he has a pretty good chance of winning this week. Overall, St. Brown had eight catches, 90 yards and a touchdown. Here are the five other candidates:

Texans quarterback David Mills: 19-of-30 for 209 yards, 2 TDs

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols: 4 tackles, 3 passes defended, pick-six

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton: 14 tackles, 3 passes defended

Broncos running back Javonte Williams: 81 yards (72 rushing, 9 receiving)

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: 4 catches, 77 yards

With the way things are lining up, St. Brown has a real chance at winning Rookie of the Month. In December, St. Brown is third in the NFL in receptions (26) and ninth in receiving yards (249). Both of those numbers are best among rookies

For now, make sure you flood the voting for St. Brown here. You can refresh and vote as many times as you’d like. And don’t forget to vote for quarterback Jared Goff for FedEx Air Player of the Week.